In an example of the perils of social media, Shanghai Shenhua star Odion Ighalo will be punished by the club for evidently having too good a time during injury rehab.

The 30-year-old striker who previously played for Watford in the Premier League before signing with Changchun Yantai of the Chinese Super League in 2017 and being transferred over to Shanghai this February has not played for Shenhua for the past three months because of an injury he suffered while playing for the Nigerian national team.

He is currently receiving treatment in Spain. However, fans have accused Ighalo of spending more time relaxing than recovering after he posted vacation photos and videos onto social media, including one image with the caption “favour is better than labour.”

The pics and videos have apparently been deleted. Meanwhile, Shanghai Shenhua has issued a statement on its official Weibo account, accusing Ighalo of “causing serious negative social impact.”

“The club asked Odion Ighalo to put all his energy into rehabilitation and submit treatment and training reports on time,” Shenhua added. “He will be punished according to team discipline regulations.”