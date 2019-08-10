Our deepest sympathies go out to anyone who booked a flight into or out of Shanghai this weekend.

A total of more than 500 flights were canceled at Shanghai’s two airports on Friday as Typhoon Lekima neared the coast of mainland China, bringing with it adverse weather conditions.

The typhoon is projected to be the biggest of the season so far this year with China raising a red alert. It’s expected to make landfall in nearby Zhejiang province early on Saturday morning, bringing heavy rain and wind to Shanghai over the weekend.

Already, many airlines have gone ahead and canceled their Shanghai flights for Saturday and Sunday, leaving travelers stuck in what will be an extremely rainy city.

[Images via Shine.cn]