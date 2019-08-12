A tragic sequence of events recently played out on the streets of the Sichuan city of Jiangyou, leaving one person dead and another gravely wounded.

Surveillance footage from the night of August 5 shows an elderly man with an umbrella walking in the middle of the road and being knocked over by a blue car.

The vehicle immediately stops and the driver goes out to check on the man and call emergency services. While making the call, the driver stands in front of the elderly man. When he turns around, another car comes into view, running over them both before fleeing the scene.

You can watch the footage below, viewer discretion is advised.

The second vehicle was sporting a fake license plate. However, local police were eventually able to identify the driver who turned himself in later that week.

Paramedics were not able to save the life of the elderly man while the other victim is being treated in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

Footage of the crash has gone viral online, being a perfect storm of the careless and dangerous road behavior that characterizes many accidents in China. Some have questioned why the elderly man was out walking in the middle of the road at night in the rain. Others have suggested that one or even both of the drivers were likely playing with their cell phones at the time of the crashes.