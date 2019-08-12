In a disturbing example of “try before you buy,” a man was recently spotted returing a sex toy to a broken vending machine in the Zhejiang city of Jinhua.

Surveillance footage shows the man reaching into an unlocked compartment of the vending machine and pulling out a white box.

It’s not clear from the video what exactly was inside the box but it evidently did not satisfy the guy as he was later seen returning it to the compartment as if it was new.

After watching the footage, the shop owner called the police who arrested the man.

While many forms of the “sharing economy” have taken off in China, shared sex toys remains a bridge too far. Back in 2017, an app offering shared sex dolls made it only four days before being shut down by police.