It is for a reason that fusion cuisine has taken over the world. Why choose one if you can have the best bites from different sides of the world? Frankly, also because we usually can’t decide what to have for dinner…

Name of the legendary beauty

Color-bursting Lychee lounge and bar nestled in a lane house has been successfully marrying up food traditions from east and west.

Lychee bears the name of a Tang dynasty beauty, Yang Guifei, who was renowned for her heavenly beauty, a penchant for wine – and love of lychees!

She is also rumored to have caused the decline of the dynasty.

Not to worry though, a visit to the lounge will not cause any personal or professional damage and the only decline you notice might be in stress levels after a couple of their Lychee Martinis.

A new menu inspired by the European South

Since the heat still lingers around our fair city, we might as well adopt the lifestyle of eternal summer and breathe in the Mediterranean sea breeze.

Talented chefs have prepared a new menu, that will tantalize with fresh seafood, flavorful sun-dried tomatoes, and soft crab meat. Check out the menu favorites below.

Margherita bruschetta, RMB 48. A true Italian classic adapted for mess-free eating. Mozarella is paired with sun-dried tomatoes and fragrant basil leaf to deliver the feeling of Mediterranian sea in one bite.

Fried codfish croquette balls, RMB 58. Crunchy fried balls of fresh codfish with a drop of urchin egg on top. A true delight for seafood enthusiasts.

Prawns and Guacamole, RMB 78. Golden fried prawns are paired with soft avocado, crispy chili, and zesty lime. To be eaten with hands for the best results.

Sardine tartlet, RMB 68. A tribute to sweet and sour flavor lovers. Crunchy cracker is covered with tomato pate and sardine and complements each other’s contrasting textures.

Cangrejo crab salad, RMB 68. Is there anyone who doesn’t enjoy crab meat? The fillet is mixed with avocado, lime, olive oil and served with crispy wonton chips.

WHEN?

Monday – Thursday 6 pm-1 am

Friday/Saturday 6 pm-2 am

Sunday 6 pm-midnight

WHAT?

New Mediterranean inspired menu

WHERE?

Lychee Lounge and Bar

