At least 44 people were killed over the weekend as Typhoon Lekima hit mainland China.

The ninth and strongest typhoon of the season, Lekima made landfall in the coastal Zhejiang city of Wenling at around 1:45 am on Saturday morning with wind speeds of nearly 190 kilometers per hour.

Most of the weekend’s casualties occurred when heavy rain triggered a landslide outside of the city of Wenzhou, killing at least 18 people. A total of 16 people still remaining missing in China following the typhoon.

Below you see some photos of the wreckage in Wenzhou.

Ahead of the typhoon more than a million people were evacuted from their homes in the Yangtze delta region. It’s estimated that the storm affected some 6.5 million people.

After making landfall, Lekima slowed down before going out back out to sea and making landfall again in Shandong province which was lashed on Monday with strong waves.

[Images via NetEase]