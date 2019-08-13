Without any money in his pocket, one man tried to bike back to his hometown in Yunnan province from the Sichuan capital of Chengdu. He didn’t get far.

The 28-year-old guy, surnamed Wang, was stopped by police outside of Chengdu for riding a bike on an expressway. He told officers that he was headed to the county of Luoping, more than 1,000 kilometers away.

When the officer replied that he wouldn’t be able to bike there, Wang replied that he had no other choice as he was completely penniless after having been lured to Chengdu with promises of a job by some apparent scamsters.

The bicycle itself was not even his but a shared bike from the company Ofo which he found unlocked on the sidewalk. We’re pretty sure that biking it to another province violates the terms of service.

Police helped Wang to call a contact person for help. Hopefully, he’ll be able to get a more comfortable ticket home.