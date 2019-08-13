Some unfortunate travelers headed to Shanghai from New York City aboard a China Eastern Airlines flight were forced to return to JFK airport on Monday after metal fell off the plane’s wing.

The flight took off from JFK International Airport at 4:25 pm but barely made it past Albany, landing back in NYC at 7:25 pm after flying in circles to get rid of fuel. Here’s the flight map from Flightradar24.com:

Reportedly, the problem with the wing was noticed by several passengers who informed the crew.

One passenger took a photo of the damaged wing and shared it online. The image shows how the inside of the plane’s left wing had become exposed.

It’s not yet clear how this happened, though China Eastern flights aren’t exactly known for going smoothly. The airline has consistently rated as one of the world’s worst in terms of punctuality. Back in 2017, a China Eastern flight from London to Shanghai was forced to make an unexpected stop in Siberia because of engine problems.