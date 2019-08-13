Commuters in the Guangdong city of Foshan were disgusted recently when a little boy started peeing on a bus while his mom sat back and did nothing.

One of the fellow commuters shot video of the incident, showing the kid peeing in the corner while his mom looked on with her feet surprisingly close to the spray. The commuter readily acknowledged that accidents and emergencies do happen but countered that there were obviously better ways to solve such situations.

A worker explained that parents should notify the drivers so that they can pull over to the side of the road… or at least direct their kids to go in one of the trash cans rather than the floor.

Last month, a mother in Xi’an received praise online for bending down and wiping up after her child peed all over the metro floor.