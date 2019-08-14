An expressway toll station in Zhejiang province became the site of a frantic inter-species battle on Saturday when tens of thousands of bees somehow managed to escape from the truck that was transporting them.

Footage from the scene shows the sky around the station filled with buzzing bees and parts of the ground completely covered in the stinging insects.

Toll station workers beat a quick retreat into their booths which they tried to seal tight but still ended up getting stung.

The local fire department was called in to do battle with the creatures, spraying them water hoses and other weapons of liquid destruction. Eventually, the humans emerged victorious with all the bees either killed or captured. Only five people were injured.

Afterward, the bus driver said that he had been transporting 30,000 bees and confessed that he had no clue how they all managed to escape.