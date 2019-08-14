Typhoon Lekima thrashed the coast of Shandong province earlier this week where the locals are taking the good with the bad.

Just after the storm passed by, residents rushed out to hit the beaches, not to soak up the sun or surf the waves, but to collect the massive amount of oysters that had been deposited on shore.

Footage has gone viral on Chinese social media showing beaches covered with oysters and oyster-collecting opportunists with buckets.

The Chinese appetite for oysters is known across the globe. Back in 2017, Chinese netizens offered to help with Denmark’s invasive oyster crisis by eating all the creatures.

One Sichuan woman even did her part, gathering up 150 kilograms of oysters from one Danish beach to take home and eat.