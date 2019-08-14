After a worrying photo last year, fans are relieved to see martial arts legend Jet Li looking like his old self again.

The action star appeared almost unrecognizably old and frail in a picture taken last May during a trip to Tibet, igniting concerns that the 55-year-old Li was in very poor health.

Shortly after the image went viral, Li stepped forward to reassure fans that he was “doing great and feeling great.”

But concerns were finally put to rest recently with a photo of Li and a fan circulating online.

Back in 2013, Li revealed for the first time that he had been diagnosed with an overactive thyroid in 2010. While Li has taken medication to control the condition, he confessed in 2017 that the condition keeps returning.

Li also suffers from a myriad of other illnesses and ailments, many of which were brought on by his years of demanding martial arts and film work. He has said that his doctors told them that if he continued to make movies, he could spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair.

In recent years, Li has instead devoted his time to his charity project, The One Foundation. His last film appearance was actually in Jack Ma’s vanity kung fu flick in 2017. He’s set to play the emperor of China in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaption of Mulan.