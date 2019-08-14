Sign up now for one of Britannica’s Open Days to find out first-hand about what the Academic Year 2019-2020 has to offer. The Open days are designated for children who are entering their Early Years and Primary (age 2-11). If you have any friends who might be interested in their EYFS or Primary, please feel free to share this article so that they can register.

There will be three upcoming Open Days during August and September for you to choose from, the details of which can be found in the poster below.

To register for an Open Day that works for you, you can either long press the QR Code in the following poster or at the end of the article.

Reasons to Join

Receive a presentation (in English and Chinese) and discover first-hand about the new academic year and how your child can get the most out of what Britannica has to offer.

and how your child can get the most out of what Britannica has to offer. Receive an on-site assessment and secure a place ASAP for your child (All parents are welcome to bring your child).

(All parents are welcome to bring your child). Meet their Principal and Senior Leadership Team.

and Senior Leadership Team. Take a tour of their Gubei campus.

Book a FREE Taster Day for your child.

for your child. Student places are limited and attendance at our Open Days will guarantee a place for all eligible children.

During this time, parents can explore their state-of-the-art facilities and experience the best of British education in Shanghai.

Whilst at their centrally located, purpose-built campus, families will meet school Principal Mr. Goodwin, an experienced educational leader with a passion for China, and discover more about a British curriculum that ensures the best for your child.

REGISTER NOW▼