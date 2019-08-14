While we may have labeled Canadian actor Simu Liu as a “hottie” after it was announced that he would star in Hollywood’s first-ever Asian-led superhero movie, it appears that not everyone agrees with that assessment.

Last week, YouTube channel Asian Boss, which explores issues of the day by conducting person-on-the-street interviews in Asian countries, posted a video in which they asked passersby in China to rate the appearance of the man cast to play Marvel’s Shang-Chi in an upcoming movie after he was called “very ugly” by some on Chinese social media.

One interviewee says that Liu, who was born in Harbin before moving to Canada when he was a kid, looks like “a typical American-Born Japanese” while another gives his appearance a 3.5 out of 10.

They generally agree that he’s not all that handsome by Chinese beauty standards, suggesting that Marvel should have picked Eddie Peng for the part instead.

The video, which has been watched nearly 200,000 times, eventually found its way to Liu himself who issued a thoughtful response on the Facebook group “Subtle Asian Traits” in which he generally says that he doesn’t let the haters get to him and challenges Asian Boss to choose more worthy topics than his own looks in the future.

Not the best way to wake up…

LOL 3.5 AND they pronounced my name wrong! On a serious note, I think this is a very teachable moment. I’ve had people question me my entire life. A lot of teachers thought I’d never amount to anything, a lot of producers, directors, writers AND costars have questioned my acting ability, and I’ve been rejected from countless conservatories, grants, programs, etc. I’ve been second-guessed at every single possible step of my career. The reason why I’m still standing is because I’m singularly focused, I have the utmost belief in my abilities and I refuse to let the opinions of others define me. In your careers, in your lives, no matter where you go, you will always encounter voices of doubt. Some will come from people who are frighteningly close to you. Are you going to let those voices own you? Define you? Keep you from achieving what you want? That isn’t to say you can’t have bad days, and that you shouldn’t use your support systems and talk about how you feel like I’m doing right now. I’ve never been called ugly so many times in my entire life! For me, it’s never been about trying to shut the voices out – it’s a fruitless effort (especially if people happen to be making Youtube videos about it lol). Rather, it’s about learning to let the voices exist and be OKAY with it. I’m still doing my thing, and I’m still over the moon happy I get this amazing opportunity. I’m not going a few voices of doubt ruin that for me, and neither should you, in whatever you are pursuing in your life. Bet on yourself. Own your greatness. Take that spotlight. BTW I sincerely hope this Youtube channel will attack topics with a bit more journalistic and creative integrity in the future… there are a lot of real and valid reasons why audiences find Shang Chi’s source material to be controversial and I love the discussion that’s taking place. This… not so much.

We’ll now conclude this article with some photos from Liu’s Instagram page.

Though, we should note that the interviewees weren’t wrong about everything. Like when they guessed that Liu looked a businessman.

Before getting his start as an actor, Liu worked as a stock photo model where he expertly played “an associate giving a presentation in the boardroom.”

Before Marvel, @SimuLiu was "an associate giving a presentation in the boardroom" https://t.co/AuNcycPeAF — HuffPost Canada (@HuffPostCanada) July 22, 2019