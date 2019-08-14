A taxi driver received quite the fright recently when heading down a highway late at night and spotting a Siberian tiger looking at him from the side of the road.

The sighting took place in the city of Hunchun, located in the eastern part of Jilin province near to the borders of both North Korea and Russia. Video shows the big cat checking out the car before heading across the road, apparently deciding it would rather walk than take a cab.

The Siberian tiger (aka Amur tiger) is one of the world’s most endangered animals with less than 500 estimated to be living in the wild including as few as 20 in China, though there are hundreds more living in captivity where they are kept more than well-fed.