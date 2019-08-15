A stretch of beach on Boracay island in the Philippines has been temporarily closed after a particularly shitty incident involving some tourists.

Video that was filmed on Monday on the scenic beach shows one woman taking a young child to the water to wash off while another woman kneels down in the sand and buries the child’s used diaper in the sand.

The women have not been identified, however, many believe that they are from China. Over the years, Chinese tourists have earned an unenviable reputation for forgoing the hassle of locating public restrooms and instead using the world as their toilet.

China is the top country of origin for Boracay tourists with 218,161 Chinese tourists visiting the resort island during the first five months of 2019. They also rank as the most frequent offenders of island regulations — which prohibits the burial of poopy diapers.

Local authorities shut down a 100-meter-long section of the beach on Wednesday, explaining that the stretch would remain closed for between 48 to 72 hours while tests were carried out.

The incident has ignited anger in the Philippines including from the office of President Rodrigo Duterte with a presidential spokesperson urging local authorities to try to apprehend those responsible, declaring they felt offended by what had happened.

“We feel insulted with such discourtesy done in the beautiful island this Administration recently rehabilitated with intense and collective efforts employed by various departments and agencies of the government,” the spokesman said.

Boracay was closed to tourists for six months last year after Duterte called the island a “cesspool.” We’re curious to hear what he calls it now.