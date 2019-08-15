A group of good Samaritans rushed to the rescue recently after a woman was run over while trying to cross an intersection in Guizhou’s Meitan county

Surveillance footage shows a white car ramming into the woman as she’s stopped on a crosswalk, running over her body with its front tires before coming to a stop with her still underneath.

It then took witnesses only 13 seconds to rush over, lift up the vehicle, and pull the woman out with more than a dozen people pitching in to help.

The woman survived the crash and was rushed to the hospital. Her speedy rescue is a positive example of China’s good Samaritan spirit which has wavered considerably in the past with the possibility of being scammed causing many to hesitate to help or simply ignore another person in need.