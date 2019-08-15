A young woman has received praise on Chinese social media for both her commitment to the environment and her accuracy.

In video ably filmed from another vehicle, a woman in a white SUV is seen arguing with the driver of a black car while both vehicles are stopped at a stoplight.

The driver of the black car then chucks a plastic bottle out onto the street before rolling up the window and taking off as the light turns green while the woman picks up the bottle.

She hurries back into the SUV which pursues the black car, pulling up on its opposite side this time around at another stoplight. The woman then sticks her body out of the SUV’s sunroof and manages to throw the bottle straight into the black car’s passenger window.

While some netizens have applauded the young woman, others have charged that the video was faked. “How many times did they have to do this before getting it right?” asked one Weibo user.