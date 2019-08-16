Over the last three weeks, a homegrown animated flick with is roots in Chinese mythology has become a blockbuster sensation in China and will soon see if it can captivate audiences abroad.

Nezha has been the top movie at Chinese theaters for the past 21 days straight, grossing a whopping 3.8 billion yuan ($542 million), making it easily the most successful animated movie in Chinese history and the 4th highest grossing overall, behind only Wolf Warrior 2, The Wandering Earth, and Avengers: Endgame.

On the back of that success, Nezha will be released in Australia on August 23 and New Zealand August 29. Meanwhile, distributor WellGo has also revealed that the film is also destined for cinemas in North America, date not announced.

It’s not clear how wide these releases will be and if the film will be dubbed or subbed. Check our local listings?

China’s animated efforts have generally been widely panned and have failed to fill theaters like those from Hollywood, so Nezha’s blockbuster success is being seen as a possible turning point for the Chinese film industry.

The movie follows the titular folk deity who goes from being a mischievous kid to a demon-like badass in a fight against dragons. It’s a loose retelling of a 16th-century Chinese novel, Investiture of the Gods or Fengshen Yanyi (封神演义).