In a ghastly warning to boyfriends everywhere, a woman in China recently stabbed her sweetheart to death after he ridiculed her weight and desire to eat ice cream.

The couple were walking around a shopping street in the Henan city of Zhumadian on Wednesday when the woman expressed interest in a cone to help cool off from the heat. “You’re already so fat and you still want to eat ice cream?” her boyfriend responded, according to witnesses.

After that insult, the woman kept quiet, went to a store, bought a pair of scissors, and stabbed her partner four times, causing him to collapse to the ground.

When paramedics arrived, he was rushed to the hospital but died en route after losing too much blood. The woman was arrested following an attempt to flee.

The couple were both only in their twenties. Friends say that they had been dating for less than a month.