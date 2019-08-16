An elderly woman in Guangxi is evidently in need of both a financial advisor and an extreminator after termites ate up thousands of her savings.

More than a year ago, the woman, surnamed Liu, put a large stack of hundred yuan notes into her cabinet to keep them safe. On Monday, she opened the door to find that they were anything but safe and covered in termites.

Liu estimates that there was around 10,000 yuan ($1,421) in that cabinet. However, when she went to the bank to trade in the damaged notes for new ones, tellers informed her that only 6,900 yuan ($980) of that pile were in a good enough state to be exchanged.

Though, in the end, she got off relatively easy compared to one elderly man in Guangdong province who lost 40,000 yuan ($5,600) to termites and another grandma who had 60,000 yuan ($8,500) of her life’s savings devoured by the creatures.