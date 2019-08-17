Did all your friends go to Bali and then raved about how life-changing it was? Whether you are looking to relive the island moments or experience them for the first time, you can do so without leaving China.

This August, Alila Anji hotel excites our taste buds with Balinese Food Festival created in collaboration with Bali Bistro, Shanghai’s only authentic Indonesian restaurant.

About Alila Anji resort

The resort nestles in the location of the Oscar-winning movie ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’, which is renowned for the outstanding natural beauty thanks to over 60,000 hectares of bamboo groves.

It is located just three hours from Shanghai so serves as a convenient weekend (or a week!) getaway spot.

The resort is designed to resemble a traditional Chinese village with white exteriors and sweeping dark-tiled roofs that blends seamlessly with its serene hillside setting. Interiors are designed to offer guests panoramic views of the surroundings at every opportunity.

Colors of Bali Bistro

Since the opening back in 2008, the bistro has been passionate about introducing traditional delicacies and homegrown coffee from all over Indonesia to Shanghai.

They serve a variety of Indonesian food, snacks, drinks and desserts in a cozy ambiance. Indonesian food is generously spiced, with zesty notes, rich flavors, and plenty of vibrant colors.

The country consists of over 17,000 islands with a distinctive culture and food in many of them so there is plenty of variety to explore!

Balinese Food Festival is held on selected days throughout August when Bali Bistro’s chef is in residence to cook up a true Balinese storm.

No one is looking forward to the festival more than Alila Anji’s General Manager, Jack Widagdo, who himself is from Indonesia and considers Bali as home.

“The Alila brand is very much an icon of Bali from Ubud and Manggis. Our guests do not need to fly to Bali – they can simply drive to Anji and enjoy authentic Balinese food right here,” claims Widagdo.

Once you make your way to Alila Anji, there are plenty of other entertainment options to explore during your stay. Opt-in for Godiva high tea-in-a-box, hotpot party, or a picnic basket packed just for you.

If you are craving a Balinese food fix but don’t have time to treat yourself to an afternoon at Alila Anji, head to the only Shanghai-based Indonesian restaurant, Bali Bistro!

When?

Every Monday and Tuesday

What?

Balinese Food Festival

starting from RMB498 per person

reservations: +86 0572 5103 888 or [email protected]

Where?

Alila Anji

The Meiziwan (Plum Tree Bay) Scenic Area, Hang Gai Town, Anji County, Zhejiang Province China 313300