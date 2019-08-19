While being a gas station attendant may not be the most glamorous of jobs, at least sometimes you get to spray assholes with fire extinguishers.

On August 11, a drunk guy surnamed Li pulled up to a gas station in Tianmen city, Hubei province on a motorized three-wheeler, but, because he didn’t have his license, wasn’t able to get any fuel.

In order to express his dissatisfaction with this turn of events, Li then took out a cigarette and lit up.

Upon spotting him smoking, one of the attendants grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed him with it, forcing him to move a bit farther back from the fuel tanks where he started puffing away again… only to get sprayed once more.

He was later detained by police.