The province of Shandong appears to be cracking down on the traditional Chinese custom of alcohol-fueled business banquets by rectifying a host of organizations which had labeled themselves as “drinking training centers.”

On August 16, the Shandong Provincial Civil Affairs Department sent out a list of 67 illegal social organizations that had been punished over the first half of the year. A whopping eight of these had to do with teaching students about how to drink.

Shandong Drinking Technique Training Center

Laiwu Drinking Talent Training Base

Jinan Drinking Talent Training Center

Jimo Drinking Technique Staff Training Base

Dezhou Drinking Skill Training Base

China Drink But Don’t Get Drink Research School, Dezhou Branch

Lanling County Drinking Skill Training Base

Heze city, Juye County Drink All The Time Training Base

It’s unclear where young aspiring professionals in Shandong will now turn for help. Drinking remains one of the most important skills one can possess when trying to do business in China where many deals are concluded over seemingly endless toasts of fiery baijiu.

Back in 2016, a professor at a college in Guizhou province forced his students to drink the notoriously strong liquor as part of their final exam to prepare them for the horrors of the real world, telling them: “You’re all going to do sales jobs after graduation, drinking baijiu is the thing you must learn!”