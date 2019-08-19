A traditional Chinese medicine hospital in Henan province has been exposed for turning its doctors and nurses into salespeople.

Staff at the Henan Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Zhengzhou are required to bring in five patients for treatment each month or have 200 yuan ($28) deducted from their salary, the spouse of one employee told a local TV news outlet.

When they went to the hospital to investigate this claim, nurses confirmed the hospital’s sales target policy, adding that they were also rewarded for overcharging patients. One nurse even admitted that she had brought in her own father to meet the quota.

Eventually, the situation turned violent in the hospital with some staff members surrounding the reporting team, shoving the journalists and breaking their microphone. The reporters were even prevented from leaving the hospital for a time, held inside a room while their phones were checked.

The situation is currently under investigation by the local health authority.