At least 14 people were killed and 30 more injured following a tragic tourist bus crash in Laos on Monday afternoon.

On board the bus were 46 people from the Hebei city of Cangzhou. They were traveling between Vientiane and Luang Prabang. Two of those on board remain missing.

Workers from a Chinese company were involved in the rescue. They told China’s state broadcaster CCTV that some of the victims had been crushed underneath the vehicle which is seen in photos evidently flipped upside-down off the road.

It’s not yet clear what caused the accident.