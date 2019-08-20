A man recently had his decades-long headache come to an end when surgeons pulled a parasitic worm from his skull.

The 59-year-old man, surnamed Zhang, said that he had been suffering from dizziness and migraines since 1989. Other doctors had diagnosed him with epilepsy and given him medicines, but the drugs didn’t work.

A recent scan at a Guangzhou hospital revealed the true culprit: a 10-cm-long worm which had made his head its home.

The creature was finally evicted via surgery. Footage from Pear Video shows it slowly riggling around in a dish after the operation.

A doctor explained to Zhang that the parasitic infection may have come from drinking stream water without boiling it first or from eating uncooked frogs and snakes.

Zhang confirmed that such practices are common where he lived in the mountains of Guangdong, which makes us think he may have been lucky to have only one parasitic worm living in his skull.