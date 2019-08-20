A woman’s tearful apology has evidently failed to touch the hearts of Beijing police who arrested her for blocking a hospital’s emergency entrance with a Rolls Royce.

The woman, surnamed Shan, left the luxury vehicle in front of the entrance of the maternity hospital for more than an hour last Wednesday, even initially refusing to move the car when asked to do so by traffic police.

Video of that stand-off soon found its way online. Villanized across Chinese social media, Shan apologized for her temper in a Beijing News interview, explaining through her tears that she was in a hurry because she was late for an appointment. She also claimed that the Rolls was not hers, but had been borrowed from a friend.

On Tuesday, police in Beijing’s Chaoyang district announced that Shan was detained for five days for blocking the emergency entrance, disrupting public order, and refusing to cooperate with police. She is also being investigated for other possible crimes.