A gang of fraudsters have been arrested in the city of Xi’an after being caught in a rather farfetched lie.

The group of con artists posed as a company that was responsible for the relocation of the United Nations Headquarters from New York City to the Shaanxi capital, claiming that the new office would be located south of the city’s South Gate and north of the Qinling mountains and cost $6.2 billion.

In order to attract investors to the project, they disseminated info online while also forging official-looking documents from the UN and foreign banks.

One elderly woman, surnamed Deng, was taken in by the ruse and went to meet with the “executives” of the Xi’an Hepingyuan Construction Management Company in June. They showed her that their registered capital was 9.9 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) Following that meeting, she decided to invest 30,000 yuan ($4,200).

Deng also tried to convince her son to throw in another 20,000 yuan ($2,800). However, he was more than a little skeptical about the UN office being moved to Xi’an and instead called the cops.

After three months of investigation, Xi’an police announced last week that the operation involved more than 40 people who managed to swindle 2 million yuan ($280,000) from victims. 27 people have been arrested.