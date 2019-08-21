Yet another group of Chinese tourists capped off their visit to a cave recently by breaking off some stalactites to take home as souvenirs.

The four tourists visited the cave at the Taiqingdong Scenic Area in Hubei province’s Yuan’an county on Saturday. In surveillance footage, they are seen attempting to break off some of the formations from a wall.

Eventually, one of the men climbs on top of the railing and manages to chisel off some pieces which he passes back to his friends.

The tourists were caught trying to leave the cave with two plastic bags full of “souvenirs.” After being “educated” by police they issued an apology to the scenic area and offered to provide compensation for the damages.

It’s unclear what sort of compensation would be of equal value. The stalactites at the cave are said to be millions of years old. They grow at about 0.13 millimeters a year.