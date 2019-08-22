Durians and digital payments? Even giving spare change to homeless can now be done by scanning a QR code but it all started somewhere.

“Durians were my inspiration and I knew that digital payment would be the next big thing, so I embraced both of them,” claims a Singaporean shop owner MJ Heng.

At 60 years old, MJ is constantly smiling and does not say no to a quick dance while listening to Michael Jackson.

“If you don’t try durians, you’ve never truly visited Singapore.”

It’s hard to miss the giant durian sculpture along the shophouses Sago Street in Singapore. The iconic display in MJ Heng’s shop Sweet Musings is not only an ode to Southeast Asia’s favorite fruit but also an Instagram-worthy spot for the hundreds of tourists that pass by daily.

“When I first started my business, Chinatown lacked a distinct character. I knew I wanted my shop to stand out amongst the rest,” said MJ, 60.

The shop initially sold only Taiwanese-specialty products such as sun cakes and pineapple tarts, owing to its heritage to his former Taiwanese business partner.

However, the business had trouble attracting customers. Poor sales and the increasing reality of closing down forced MJ to rethink his business strategy.

“I knew that we needed to offer something that is unique to Singapore in order to attract customers,” he said. “Durians, which we Singaporeans crave for, came straight to my mind.”

Digital payments attracted Chinese crowds