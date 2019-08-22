Are you ready to discover Shanghai in a completely new light, and treat yourself to some exclusive deals while you’re at it?

Then keep your eyes peeled for the launch of an exciting new culinary guide, Hungry in Shanghai!

Not just a regular guidebook

Revealing 40 of the city’s finest dining destinations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on this gastronomic adventure with some of the best-kept secrets Shanghai has to offer.

Reflecting Shanghai’s multicultural scene the edition will feature cuisine from all over the world; from French and Italian to authentic Chinese dining experiences.

Offering readers unique privileges (valid for two people) at each featured venue, expect to save thousands of your hard-earned RMB with the likes of 20% off your bill, 2-for-1 specials or even a complimentary starter, dessert or drink!

Some of the deals you can look forward to when purchasing Hungry in Shanghai:

A complimentary welcome drink at Mr & Mrs. Bund

Complimentary dessert at fusion-focused Bird ,

, 10% off tantalizing modern Chinese favorites at Dao Jiang Hu

Complimentary order of Hakkasan’s Huadiao Drunken Chicken and Foie Gras

Huadiao Drunken Chicken and Foie Gras Receive 20% off the bill at ROOF 325 Restaurant & Bar

…and much more!

How do I get it?

With Hungry in Bali and Hungry in Singapore already delighting thousands of travelers and foodies alike, Hungry in Shanghai is the third edition of the ‘Hungry In’ series, which is quickly becoming a trusted source for travel recommendations.

Hungry in Shanghai is available for pre-sale starting August 22 (RMB350, delivered after August 28, delivery fee RMB20), along with the two other enticing books in the series. Follow @hungryinshanghai on Instagram or visit www.hungryinshanghai.com to get your hands on a copy!

Scan the QR code and be the first one to get Hungry in Shanghai!