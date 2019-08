Don’t know what to do with your summer vacation? Well, why not do what everyone else in China is evidently doing by heading up to the Gansu city of Dunhuang and hopping on a camel?

Photos taken on Tuesday show a seemingly endless line of camel-riding tourists heading up the scenic dunes of Dunhuang. While this might seem crowded, just wait a month or so when Golden Week gets underway.

[Images via ChinaNews.com]