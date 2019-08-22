A monkey at a zoo in the Henan capital of Zhengzhou startled visitors recently while evidently to escape from his plexiglass prison.

The small capuchin monkey is seen in a tourist’s video pounding the glass wall of his enclosure with a rock. While the visitors initially laugh at his efforts, their tone shifts quickly to surprise when one blow causes the glass to shatter.

That success shocks the monkey just as much the humans, causing him to scamper off.

Zoo staff later explained to reporters that this particular monkey was more intelligent than the rest and an expert at using tools, utilizing them to open walnuts while the others of his kind try to bite right in.

It appears from the video that this isn’t the first time that the monkey has tried to break out. Sooner or later, he may succeed and that will be it for the human race. We had a good run.