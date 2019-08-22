At least 10 people are dead and more than 20 still missing after heavy rains trigged mudslides in Sichuan province on Tuesday.

The heaviest damage occurred in Wenchuan county, ground zero for the 2008 Sichuan earthquake which killed tens of thousands. Photos from the scene show homes and bridges wrecked by the flooding.

In nearby Dayi county, a pair of police offices were swept away by the floodwaters and killed while responding to the emergency situation. Another one of their colleagues remains missing.

Wenchuan officials have evacuated more than 30,000 people, including many tourists, to safety. The flooding has knocked out water, power, and telephone lines in many local villages.

