Good wines at affordable prices are something we never say no to, which is why we’re all over this wine festival by ALDI. The German-based international retailer is celebrating all things vin from September 7 to 9 at their Jing’an and Minhang stores with a chance for people to win free gifts and to join an exclusive food and wine event.

ALDI’s guiding principle for over a hundred years has been to provide high quality products at great value to its customers, and it’s no different for their wines. They are handpicked from around the world by an international team of connoisseurs, and feature producers from renowned wine regions in France, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Germany, and South Africa. To help you navigate their selection, we picked out three styles to try.

Danti Puglia Primitivo, Italy (¥149)

This ruby red primitivo from Italian producer Danti Puglia is brimming with dark fruits, dark chocolate, coffee, spice, and a wisp of smoke, and pairs well with dishes such as strong cheeses and Chinese roast meats. Critics also give this red wine a thumbs up: it was awarded the Berliner Wein Trophy 2018 – Best Producer Italy and given 96 points by famed wine critic Luca Maroni.

South Point Estate Pinot Grigio, Australia (¥69)

For a wine to drink alongside lighter fare, there’s this Australian pinot grigio from South Point Estate. It’s tantalizing with sweet, fresh notes of lemon, ripe peach, and green tea, which complements dishes like fish, salad, or chicken.

Monsigny Champagne, France (¥179)

When your day calls for a celebration, weekend brunch, or both, reach for this bottle of Monsigny champagne. Hailing from France’s most prestigious sparkling wine appellation, it has a bouquet of brioche, nuts, and honey, and a long, stimulating finish. Good to toast with, just as ideal with fresh salads, steamed fish, and strawberry.

To check out these wines and more, head down to any one of ALDI’s stores from September 7 to 9. Additionally, if you sign up as an ALDI member and spend over ¥99 during the festival, you can take part in a game and win a prize. An extra gift will also be given to those who spend over ¥99 on alcohol.

Want to taste these wines for free? ALDI is holding an exclusive event featuring food and wine pairings, a DIY wine cocktail class, and chances to win special gifts, all led by a professional sommelier. All you have to do is spend over ¥99 on alcohol either in-store or on their WeChat Mini-program between August 21 to 31. Winners will be chosen at random.

WHAT

ALDI CHINA Wine Festival

WHEN

September 7-9

WHERE

ALDI CHINA Jing’an Sports Center Store

West ground floor, No.428 Jiangning Road

ALDI CHINA Gumei Shopping Plaza Store

No. 1300 Longming Road

