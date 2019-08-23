Chinese actor Wu Jing recently topped Forbes’ list of the top 100 Chinese celebrities and it seems that everyone really does want a piece of the Wolf Warrior star.

Wu is now suing a hospital in the Yunnan capital of Kunming for using his image in their advertisements for prostate treatment.

“In only seven days, your prostate will return to its youthful state. In bed, you’ll be the most fierce Wolf Warrior,” the ad promises.

Wu says that he never agreed to be featured in the ad and claims that it has damaged his reputation by implying that he has had treatment for his prostitute. The ad was widely distributed around downtown Kunming. Wu is seeking 300,000 yuan ($42,000) in damages.

On Friday morning, a court heard the case. The hospital did not appear and no verdict was reached.