Shanghai Disneyland is sticking firmly by its no outside food policy, refusing to accept government mediation in a lawsuit filed by one aggrieved visitor.

That visitor, a student at Shanghai’s East China University of Political Science and Law named Xiao Wang, was stopped from entering the theme park earlier this year with a bag after some snacks were found inside.

Believing that the obvious purpose of this rule is to increase the income of the park’s catering industry and arguing that it violates the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, Xiao Wang filed a lawsuit against Shanghai Disneyland at a Pudong court.

The district’s consumer council offered to mediate the dispute, declaring that the park’s current policy is unreasonable, however, the council announced on Thursday that Shanghai Disneyland had declined the offer and has refused to amend its policies, meaning that the case may indeed go to court.

Shanghai Disneyland didn’t always have the rule, updating its policies in November 2017 to include a ban on “food, alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic beverages with volume larger than 600 ml.”

At the time, Shanghai Disneyland management explained that the changes were made in order to make the park’s rules consistent with those of other Disney operations in Asia. Both the Tokyo and Hong Kong Disneylands forbid outside food while those in the United States and Paris allow visitors to bring food in from the outside