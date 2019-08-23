A man’s decade-long pain in the ass has finally disappeared after a long overdue trip to the hospital.

The 55-year-old resident of the Hunan capital of Changsha, surnamed Chen, had experienced a stinging, tingling sensation in his buttocks for the past 10 years. Earlier this month, he finally decided to go in for treatment and an X-ray discovered the culprits: eight embroidery needles.

According to the Xiaoxiang Morning Post, Chen had accidentally fallen while working onto a scrap pile that included a bag of the needles which became lodged in his butt. Chen pulled them out himself and believed that he had got them all.

But, nope, some of them have stayed with them these past 10 years, being a regular source of discomfort and pain.

They were finally removed in a four-hour operation at the hospital.

This is yet a good reminder not to put off a visit to the doctor’s office. Also this month, a Guangdong man’s headache was finally relieved after 30 years when surgeons removed a parasitic worm that had been living in his skull.