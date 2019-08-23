The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has established a fund in honor of a visiting Chinese scholar who was horrifically murdered near campus two years ago.

Zhang Yingying, 26, spent only a few months at the university before she disappeared on June 9, 2017, after getting into a car at a bus stop. That vehicle was driven by Brendt Christensen, a 28-year-old former doctoral student.

Earlier this year, Christensen was found guilty of kidnapping and murder. Zhang’s body has still not been found.

According to its webpage, the Yingying Fund will provide support for international students in moments of crisis.

The Fund shall provide support for international UIUC students who experience emergencies or other situations where they are in urgent need of access to funds to address the urgent situation, and ideally continue their education. It may also be used to support familial travel expenses, which may include but not limited to airfare, lodging, and meals, for the student’s immediate family member(s) to support the student during their time of need.

Since launching on Monday, the fund has raised a total of more than $63,000 from over 500 supporters.