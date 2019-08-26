At an age when most children are out playing, one seven-year-old kid in the Shaanxi capital of Xi’an is already engaged in hard work, rolling out hundreds of baozi skins a day.

The little boy actually started helping out at his parents’ shop when he was only 5. With practice, his father says that Little Zhao has become quicker than even him at making the stuffed bun wrappers, churning out 500 of them every day.

Though this might seem a form of cruel child labor, Little Zhao says that he enjoys the work and wants to help make life easier for his parents. Smiling, he promises that he’ll keep helping out at the shop until he goes to college.

For his efforts, his father gives Little Zhao 30 yuan ($4) in wages.