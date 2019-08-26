All those in China looking for a place to escape the summer heat and catch a few winks, need not worry about finding sanctuary with Ikea expressing its support once again for showroom nappers.

With its air-conditioning and comfy furniture, the Swedish furniture maker’s outlets have always been extremely popular among Chinese residents who lack either of these essentials. On sweltering summer days, the stores often host informal slumber parties for locals who have no intention of making a purchase.

Back in 2015, it was reported that a Beijing Ikea was banning people from sleeping on its furniture displays. The company later denied the ban, though it likely would have proved too troublesome to enforce, anyway.

China is Ikea’s fastest-growing market and the company has grand plans of continued expansion in the country, looking to open another four outlets by the end of the year.

Last week, Anna Pawlak-Kuliga, head of Ikea China, announced that a whopping $1.4 billion would be invested into the company’s Chinese operations in 2020 while adding that Ikea would not be turning away any potential customers.

“We are very happy to welcome many customers in our stores, who are using our stores to sleep as well,” she told a reporter.