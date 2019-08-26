An arm-wrestling contest between a pair of college friends in the Jiangsu city of Changzhou ended recently with a trip to the hospital for the unfortunate loser.

As the 21-year-old student, surnamed Xu, was pressing against his friend’s arm, he heard a “clicking” noise and then became unable o move his own hand.

At the hospital, an X-ray revealed that Xu’s humerus, the bone connecting your shoulder and elbow, had fractured in two places. Though, the injury looks even worse than that.

A doctor told reporters afterward that the injury was quite surprising as Xu was young and his bones were strong. So, seriously, don’t challenge this guy’s friend to an arm-wrestling match.