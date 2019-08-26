Ever step off a subway train and realize only too late that you left your bag onboard? Well, now imagine inside that bag was a small fortune.

A passenger riding on the Shenzhen Metro’s Line 3 on Friday got off a train at Shuibei Station and immediately became frantic. At first, he was incoherent when describing his problem to a staff member but the worker soon grasped the seriousness of the situation and called to stations ahead to search the train for a cardboard box.

Within a couple of minutes, another worker called in to say that he had found the box underneath a seat. Inside the box was 2.4 kilograms of gold, worth around 1 million yuan ($140,000).

A few minutes later, the box was returned to the extremely grateful man.