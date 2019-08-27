Linsanity is indeed coming to China after all with Jeremy Lin agreeing to a deal with the Beijing Shougang Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

The Ducks announced Lin’s signing on Tuesday. Shortly afterward, the 31-year-old Asian-American basketball star posted a photo of himself in a Beijing jersey alongside his brother who recently signed an extension with the Fubon Braves of the Super Basketball League in Taiwan.

In the post, Lin sent out his thanks for the support he received over his nine years in the NBA.

“To challenge stereotypes, make history, rep Asians at the NBA level and pave the path as others have done for me has been an absolute privilege,” he writes before moving onto the next step of his career.

“I always knew my path would go through the CBA solely bc I knew how much of an honor it would be to hoop in front of all my Chinese fans. Im here now and there is more history to be made!”

Over on Weibo, Lin wrote simply, “Beijing, here I come,” in a post with this promo poster.

While Lin says that he always knew he would end up in China, he was also hoping that it wouldn’t be quite so soon. After winning a championship ring with Toronto Raptors but playing less than a minute in the NBA Finals, Lin was unable to find any team interested in his services this summer.

At a speech in Taiwan last month, he laid bare his feelings about the situation.

“In English, there’s a saying and it says once you hit rock bottom, the only way is up,” he said. “But rock bottom just seems to keep getting more and more rock bottom for me. So, free agency has been tough. Because I feel like in some ways the NBA’s kind of given up on me.”

Though it may not be the NBA, the CBA is certainly a nice fallback option for Lin. He’s already an extremely popular player in China and has more than a shot of eclipsing the large shadow cast by former Ducks star Stephon Marbury, who now serves as coach of the rival Beijing squad.

The details of Lin’s deal have not been released. It was earlier rumored that the Ducks had offered him a $3 million a year contract. Not bad for the CBA but not quite the three year/$38 million deal he signed with the Brooklyn Nets during the summer of 2016.