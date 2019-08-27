The Yunnan capital of Kunming is looking to become the next Chinese city to bring some peace and quiet to its metro system.

Authorities in the city have put forward a draft ban on passengers speaking loudly or playing music out loud on the subway. At the moment, the public has been invited to give their opinions on the proposal before it becomes law.

The penalty for those who violate this ban will include demerits on their personal social credit reports.

Earlier this year, Beijing became the first Chinese city to enact harsh regulations against noisy subway passengers, also threatening violaters with the loss of social credit score points (which they could earn back by serving as a metro volunteer).

After opening its first metro line in June, the Gansu capital of Lanzhou followed suit, banning passengers from listening to music without headphones from day one.

Of course, bans like these seem unlikely to immediately transform Chinese subway carriages into idyllic sanctuaries of silence. But, hey, it’s a start.