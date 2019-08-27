A Chinese animated film has taken down Thanos and is on its way to becoming the second biggest movie in Chinese history.

Released a month ago, Nezha has now grossed more than 4.5 billion yuan ($630 million) at China’s box office, surpassing Avengers: Endgame (4.24 billion yuan) to become the third-highest-grossing film of all-time in China and putting it within striking distance of second place, held currently by sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth (4.66 billion yuan).

Though it doesn’t have much of a chance of replacing Wolf Warrior 2 (5.68 billion yuan) at the top, Nezha’s incredible success is being seen as perhaps a pivotal moment for Chinese filmmaking. In the past, China’s animated efforts have generally been widely panned and have failed to fill theaters.

Nezha has turned into the exception to this rule. The movie follows the titular folk deity who goes from being a mischievous kid to a demon-like badass in a fight against dragons. It’s a loose retelling of a 16th-century Chinese novel, Investiture of the Gods or Fengshen Yanyi (封神演义).

The movie was also released in Australia on August 23 and will hit theaters in New Zealand on August 29. It’s also supposed to get released in North America. Time undetermined.