An uncle has been turning heads at a Shenzhen park by taking his tortoise out for extended walks.

The uncle, surnamed Huang, says that his tortoise is about 10 years old and is in great shape. He told a reporter that their walks are usually around 1.5 kilometers long, a distance which the animal manages to cover in two or three hours.

During the walk, Huang feeds his pet snacks and makes sure to clean up after him.

While walking around, the pair attract the attention of passersby who stop for photos. They say they’ve obviously seen a turtle before, but never one that was taking a walk.

Obviously, they’ve never met this Changchun granny who also takes her 50 kg pet tortoise out for a walk each day.