A man, surnamed Zhan, from the Liaoning city of Shenyang was recently browsing through the street view of a map app on his phone when he saw someone that he recognized.

Sitting on a chair just inside of his family’s shop, Zhan saw his deceased father in the shadows.

The unexpected image was an extremely precious find for Zhan. Because of a reluctance for having his photo taken, Zhan’s dad had no pictures taken of him during the last two decades of his life. Previously, the family had only his ID card to remember him by.