A Canadian woman is facing a barrage of anger online after her flagrantly racist outburst was caught on film and went viral.

The outburst came during a dispute at the parking lot of a shopping center in the Vancouver suburb of Richmond in which the Caucasian woman parked her car so far over the line that it was touching the license plate of another vehicle driven by a woman of Asian descent.

“We don’t want you here because you can’t drive,” the woman shouts at the victim. “You don’t know a damn thing, go back to China where you belong. You fucking asshole.”

“Chinky, chinky, China lady. Chinky, chinky, China lady,” she continues while getting into her car. “You give the people a bad name here. We hate you people. Go back, where you belong. Fuck you. Fucking cunt.”

Do your thing Twitter pic.twitter.com/5l4xsNKxQy — El Crumb (@Coppinalltheyzy) August 24, 2019

Richmond police have said that they are investigating the incident. The victim’s young daughter was with her at the time. She is now said to be having trouble sleeping.

Meanwhile, it didn’t take long for internet users to identify the woman as a local resident named Carla Waldman and bombard Waldman’s Facebook account with angry comments. One of Waldman’s posts received as many as 12,000 comments, according to one Vancouver news site.

These comments referred to Waldman as “disgusting scum,” “full of hate,” and an “embarrassment to our country.”

For her part, Waldman has told CBC News that she is not a racist person, calling her victim “a very mean person.”